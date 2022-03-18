Roger Federer Donating $500,000 Towards Education For Ukrainian Children

Roger Federer is offering financial assistance to help with schooling for Ukrainian children during Russia's invasion.

The tennis star announced on Twitter that the Roger Federer Foundation will donate $500,000 to "establish access to continued schooling" for about six million Ukrainian children currently out of school.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected," Federer wrote. "We stand for peace.

"We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience," he continued.

The Roger Federer Foundation was established in 2003 to support educational projects in southern Africa and Switzerland.

Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, isn't the only tennis star offering support for Ukraine. Andy Murray announced earlier this month that he will donate the remainder of his 2022 earnings to assist children in Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits. 1/3 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 8, 2022

"Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I'm working with UNICEF UK to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits," Murray tweeted on March 8.

"It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture," he continued.

"I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine."

"Children in Ukraine need peace - now."