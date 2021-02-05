Big 10 Football

Revised 2021 Big Ten Schedule Changes Home Teams for 6 Games

Six Big Ten football games will be played at different sites than originally planned and dates for many matchups have been changed on the revised 2021 conference schedule released Friday.

The Big Ten shortened its 2020 season to eight games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and six games were played at the same location as the previous year. The changes to the 2021 schedule avoid having the same home team three years in a row for those games.

The games with new locations: Michigan State at Indiana on Oct. 16; Wisconsin at Purdue on Oct. 23; Michigan at Michigan State on Oct 30; Purdue at Nebraska on Oct. 30; Indiana at Michigan on Nov. 6; and Nebraska at Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

Local

chicago carjackings 2 mins ago

Rideshare Drivers Call for Companies, Lawmakers to Act as Chicago Carjackings Surge

super bowl LV 17 mins ago

Chicago Officials Urge Safety Amid Super Bowl Celebrations This Weekend

Two rivalry games were moved back to their traditional spots at the end of the regular season. Iowa plays at Nebraska on Nov. 26 and Wisconsin visits Minnesota on Nov. 27.

Each team's nine conference opponents remain the same from the original schedule.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Big 10 Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us