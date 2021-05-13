Retired Blackhawks Goalie Corey Crawford Puts Condo on Market

Corey Crawford puts luxurious condo on market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Longtime Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, now retired, placed his Near West Side penthouse condo on the market, according to the Chicago Tribune's Bob Goldsborough.

Goldsborough reports Crawford listed the four-bedroom condo for about $5.3 million. It's 4,835-square feet with 4 1/2 bathrooms, a marble fireplace, home gym and 850-square foot private terrace, among other amenities.

Photos of the condo can be seen on the here.

The Blackhawks drafted Crawford, 36, in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2005-06 season, eventually helping Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Crawford's final season in Chicago was 2019-20, before he signed a two-year deal with the Devils last October as a free agent. He never played for New Jersey, however, and retired in January.

