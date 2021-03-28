Reports: Mike Woodson to Become Coach at Indiana, Ending Porter Moser Rumors

According to multiple reports, Indiana University is hiring former New York Knicks head coach Mike Woodson to become the program’s new head coach, squelching talk that Loyola head coach Porter Moser could head to Bloomington.

Zach Osterman of the Indy Star reported that Woodson will become the school’s next head coach, and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that the two sides are “finalizing” a deal:

Woodson, who has served as a head coach for the Atlanta Hawks and the Knicks, is currently an assistant coach with the Knicks, having been hired for the 2020-21 season.

Woodson played his collegiate basketball at Indiana, winning an NIT tournament with the Hoosiers in 1979. He was drafted in the first round of the 1980 NBA Draft by the Knicks, and played in the NBA for 11 seasons before retiring in 1991.

The decision to hire Woodson puts an end to speculation that Moser could leave the Ramblers and take over the Indiana job. Loyola fell to Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, and Moser said he would take his time in determining his next steps.

Several high-profile jobs remain available, including Texas, where Shaka Smart recently departed to take over as head coach at Marquette. Oklahoma’s position is also available after the retirement of Lon Kruger, and DePaul is still looking for a head coach after firing Dave Leitao.