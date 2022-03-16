Baltimore Ravens

Report: Za'Darius Smith Returning to Ravens on Four-Year Deal

The linebacker was drafted by Baltimore in 2015

By Max Molski

Report: Za’Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Za’Darius Smith reportedly is heading back to Baltimore.

The veteran pass rusher is returning to the team that drafted him on a four-year, $35 million deal with a max value of $50 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Ravens selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He tallied 18.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons before signing with the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 offseason. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, but he played just one regular season game in 2021 after undergoing back surgery. He returned for the Packers’ divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith was released on Monday, as he was set to carry a $27.6 million cap number for the Packers in 2022.

After spending two days on the open market, Smith has rejoined a Baltimore defense that didn’t play up to its usual reputation in 2021. The team ranked last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, finished in the bottom third of the league in sacks and was middle of the pack when it came to surrendering points. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

33 mins ago

White Sox' Josh Harrison: Joining Team a ‘No-Brainer'

40 mins ago

Podcast: Blackhawks Trade Deadline Preview With ESPN's Emily Kaplan

Smith wasn’t the only addition Baltimore made to bolster its defense this offseason. On Tuesday, the team reportedly agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Baltimore RavensNFLGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us