Report: Za'Darius Smith Returning to Ravens on Four-Year Deal

Za’Darius Smith reportedly is heading back to Baltimore.

The veteran pass rusher is returning to the team that drafted him on a four-year, $35 million deal with a max value of $50 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Packers’ pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is signing a four-year, $35 million deal that has a max value of $50 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

The Ravens selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He tallied 18.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons before signing with the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 offseason. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, but he played just one regular season game in 2021 after undergoing back surgery. He returned for the Packers’ divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith was released on Monday, as he was set to carry a $27.6 million cap number for the Packers in 2022.

After spending two days on the open market, Smith has rejoined a Baltimore defense that didn’t play up to its usual reputation in 2021. The team ranked last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, finished in the bottom third of the league in sacks and was middle of the pack when it came to surrendering points.

Smith wasn’t the only addition Baltimore made to bolster its defense this offseason. On Tuesday, the team reportedly agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams.