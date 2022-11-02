Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season.

There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.

Now, heading into Week 9, Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has something to say about the playing field.

“The first thing that came to mind was the field— obviously, the condition of the field,” Tagovailoa said to reporters on Wednesday.

“For guys who haven’t played in Chicago or who haven’t set foot there, the field, I would say isn’t as good as other places. We’ll have to figure that out with the cleats that we wear and whatnot.”

Days before the Bears' inaugural game of the 2022 season versus the San Francisco 49ers at home, head coach Matt Eberflus requested the Kentucky Bluegrass be replaced with Bermuda grass.

"This has been planned for quite some time," Eberflus said at the time. "We feel it's gonna be a nice surface. We think it's gonna be a fast surface, which I think helps us out."

Bermuda grass is known for its durability and ability to thrive while being shaped and cut by football players. It usually thrives in heat, but it's a well enough playing surface in the winter to sustain damage.

The Bears will play the Dolphins on Sunday.