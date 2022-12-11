Report: Tom Brady Open to ‘All Options' Entering 2023 Free Agency

Report: Tom Brady open to 'all options' in 2023 free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could Tom Brady add a third stop in his legendary NFL career?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who initially retired in February before returning for a 23rd NFL season, will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. And it sounds like he plans to keep every door open.

"Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.

It's been a up-and-down year for Brady, whose Bucs are 6-6 and rank 27th in the NFL in total offense. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also recently divorced his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and admitted the split has taken a toll on him.

Yet through all that, Brady has his team well-positioned to return to the postseason in the mediocre NFC South and is still playing at a high level, with 16 touchdown passes to just three interceptions this season.

Another playoff run could motivate Brady to return for a 24th NFL season -- in Tampa Bay or elsewhere. While the Bucs are optimistic about their chances of keeping Brady, the legendary QB could decide to leave if he finds a better situation elsewhere.

Where might that better situation be? The San Francisco 49ers -- who face the Bucs this Sunday -- are a potential candidate, as Brady hails from the Bay Area and would inherit a talented roster that appears to be a QB away from serious contention after losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries.

A reunion with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas also could make sense for Brady if the Raiders decide to move on from Derek Carr.

There's also been some chatter about Brady potentially returning to the New England Patriots. But it's hard to imagine Brady wanting to join an offense led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge that has considerably less skill-position talent than San Francisco and Tampa Bay.

Then again, Rapoport and Pelissero noted Brady is considering "all options" in 2023 -- and perhaps that wording was intentional.