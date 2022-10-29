Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women

More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo.

ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women.

The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee is among the women who accused Primo of exposing himself. The ex-Spurs staffer hired Tony Buzbee, who represented more than 20 women in sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, as her attorney, per Charania.

San Antonio parted ways with Primo on Friday. Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a statement regarding the move: "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

Head coach Gregg Popovich and the team denied further comment on the release ahead of their game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Primo released a statement to ESPN on Friday saying he was going to take time to focus on his "mental health treatment more fully."

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said in the statement. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

The ESPN report added that "many NBA teams remain intrigued with Primo's talent and potential, but are searching for a more complete understanding of the situation as they weigh the possibility of placing a claim to acquire Primo." The guard is scheduled to clear waivers and become a free agent Monday afternoon.

Primo, 19, was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft and was picked 12th overall by San Antonio. He made 54 appearances with the Spurs over one-plus seasons.

The Spurs had exercised the third-year team option on Primo's contract, worth $4.3 million, just a couple of weeks ago.