Report: Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. agree to one-year, $18M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Odell Beckham Jr. finally has a new home.

The wideout announced on his Instagram on Sunday he is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal will be worth $18 million for one year, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, citing sources.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Rapoport added that the New York Jets had planned to host Beckham for a visit later Sunday night, but the Ravens stepped up and put the money on the table.

Pelissero reported Beckham's base salary would be just over $1.1 million, with over $13.8 million coming as a signing bonus. Then there's an additional $3 million he could make in incentives to hit the reported $18 million mark.

More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens:



$13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3M in reachable incentives



So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023

It ends a long saga for the 30-year-old wideout who has not played an NFL game since tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February of 2022.

Throughout the following 2022 regular season, Beckham had been linked with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and more, though such a deal never materialized.

About a month ago on March 10, Beckham held a private workout in Arizona that reportedly included representatives from 11 teams, the 49ers and Ravens included.

But while the LSU product fills an imperative need at the Ravens' WR position -- currently headlined by Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman -- who Beckham catches passes from is still precarious. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson remains a free agent and revealed on social media in late March he had requested a trade from Baltimore.

In Beckham's latest NFL stint with the Rams, he logged 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. En route to their Lombardi Trophy win, he recorded 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns, one coming in the Super Bowl prior to his injury.