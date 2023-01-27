Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as OC after Jets stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator.

Mike LaFleur, who served in that role for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, will fill the same position on Sean McVay's staff in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

The #Rams are hiring former #Jets OC Mike LaFleur as their new coordinator, sources say. The favorite all along, another LaFleur joins coach Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/yXgmOVkC8U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Liam Coen was the Rams' OC in 2022 before departing to the University of Kentucky to be their OC for next season.

McVay contemplated retirement following a 5-12 season, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach opted to return with a revamped staff. LaFleur's brother, Matt, is the Green Bay Packers' head coach after serving as McVay's OC with the Rams in 2017, though Mike has never worked with McVay.

Prior to accepting the Jets' OC job in 2021, LaFleur was the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator from 2017 to 2020 under Kyle Shanahan.

New York's offense struggled in two years under LaFleur's leadership. His arrival also coincided with the draft selection of Zach Wilson, who was benched multiple times after being picked second overall. The Jets finished last season with three straight touchdown-less games before the two sides mutually parted ways.