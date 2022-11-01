Pedro Grifol

Report: Pedro Grifol Expected to Be Hired as White Sox Manager

Grifol, 52, has spent the past 10 seasons with the Kansas City Royals.

By Ryan Taylor

Report: Pedro Grifol expected to be hired as manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. 

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He reportedly interviewed with the team back in early October, along with the likes of Joe Espada, Ron Washington, Miguel Cairo and Ozzie Guillén. 

Grifol, 52, has spent the past 10 seasons with the Kansas City Royals. During the last three, he served as the team's bench coach. 

Before his time in Kansas City, he spent 12 years in the Seattle Mariners organization. He served as a minor league manager with their Double-A affiliate and was once the Director of Minor League operations.

Sports

World Cup 2022 5 mins ago

Which Nations Have the Toughest Draws in 2022 FIFA World Cup?

boxing 18 mins ago

Former Boxer Charged With Trafficking $1B Worth of Cocaine Through U.S. Ports

The longtime coach interviewed with the Miami Marlins and Royals during the offseason, but the positions were filled by Skip Schumaker and Matt Quatraro, respectively. 

Grifol will succeed Tony La Russa, who stepped away from his post as manager at the end of the season due to health issues. La Russa held the manager position for two seasons. 

Grifol checks the boxes Rick Hahn declared at the end of the season. He has "recent dugout experience" and was a key role in the Royals' 2015 World Series win. He has no "White Sox DNA," which was not a prerequisite for the position, according to Hahn. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Pedro Grifolwhite sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us