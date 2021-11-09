Report: Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, becomes free agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The star wide receiver passed through waivers on Tuesday and is now free to sign with any team.

There were nine teams with enough cap space to claim Beckham Jr. and his restructured $7.25 million contract off waivers, but none of them submitted a claim.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Beckham Jr. "will take some time" to assess the "several" different options available to him.

My understanding is that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Jordan Schultz reported earlier Tuesday that the Green Bay Packers were Beckham Jr.'s preferred destination should he become a free agent.

🚨 Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2021

Beckham Jr. was put on waivers Monday after his Cleveland Browns tenure came to a dramatic end.

In the days following Cleveland's Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr.'s father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared a video on Instagram that criticized quarterback Baker Mayfield for Beckham Jr.'s lack of production. Beckham Jr. was targeted just once against Pittsburgh.

The Browns then excused the wide receiver from practice for two straight days before deciding last Friday they would release him.

Since returning from a torn ACL in Week 3, Beckham Jr. has caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards and zero touchdowns over six games. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout turned 29 last week.