Report: NFL Won't Discipline Davante Adams for Push Until Legal Process Concludes

Report: NFL won't discipline Adams until legal process concludes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL will wait to potentially punish Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer after the Las Vegas Raiders' loss last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

As of now, the league's plan is to wait until the legal process plays out before disciplining the star receiver.

Oh no no no we don’t push cameramen pic.twitter.com/hsMhN31hRs — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Adams was cited for assault after the incident. The citation states that Adams "did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact" on the worker, causing whiplash and a headache along with a possible concussion.

According to Rapoport, the legal process isn't likely to be resolved in the near future. That would keep Adams on the field through this season.

After the incident, Adams apologized on Twitter and while speaking to reporters.

"I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said after the game. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded."

The Raiders were on their bye in Week 6, but they'll return to the field in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.