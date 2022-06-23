Report: New York Knicks Trading Kemba Walker to Detroit Pistons

Report: Knicks trading Kemba Walker to Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kemba Walker’s time with his hometown NBA team is over.

The New York Knicks reportedly dealt the point guard, along with No. 13 pick Jalen Duren, to the Detroit Pistons.

Knicks acquired Jalen Duren -- and moved him with Kemba Walker to the Pistons, sources said. https://t.co/kzyljkrFnI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Detroit reportedly is sending the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2025 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the trade.

Walker joined the Knicks after being traded from the Boston Celtics and bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists across 37 games before being shut down for the season in February.

Along with the additions of Walker and Duren, the Pistons drafted Purdue point guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick in Thursday’s draft.

Walker’s time with the Pistons may not last long, as he and the Pistons reportedly are expected to discuss a contract buyout that would make Walker a free agent:

Kemba Walker and the Pistons are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker landed with Detroit as part of three-way trade with Charlotte and New York. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Earlier in the draft, the Knicks selected French forward Ousmane Dieng with the No. 11 pick and quickly sent him to the Thunder. New York reportedly received multiple first-round picks from Oklahoma City’s treasure trove of assets in the deal.

The Thunder will send multiple first-round picks to New York, per source. https://t.co/kXfkvJDKbI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

The No. 12 pick, which belonged to Oklahoma City, reportedly was not part of the trade. Instead, the Thunder were on the clock once again and took Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams.

Dieng played with the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League last season. Williams, meanwhile, averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game with the Broncos in his junior season.

While Dieng and Williams are lottery selections, the headliner from the Thunder’s draft haul came even earlier in the draft. The organization took Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.

Oklahoma City has two more selections in the 2022 draft at Nos. 30 and 34. New York, on the other hand, only has the No. 42 pick remaining.