Report: NBA Fining Warriors' Joe Lacob $500,000 for Luxury Tax Comments

NBA fines Lacob $500K for comments on luxury tax system originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Warriors owner Joe Lacob will have to write a check to the NBA offices following his remarks regarding the collective bargaining talks.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that NBA has fined Lacob $500,000 for his comments on the Point Forward Podcast discussing the league’s collective bargaining talks. Lacob discussed the luxury tax, saying the system is “very unfair.”
“The hardest thing of all is navigating this luxury tax, unfortunately,” Lacob said to Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner on the last episode of their “Point Forward” podcast.
“I went back to New York this week for labor meetings. I’m on the committee. And you know, obviously, the league wants everyone to have a chance, and right now, there’s a certain element out there that believes we “checkbook win,” we won because we have the most salaries on our team.”
The Golden State owner is being fined due to the league's rule forbidding owners and team officials from “unauthorized communications regarding collective bargaining.”
Sports