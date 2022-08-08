Kevin Durant

Report: Kevin Durant Trade Demand Stands Unless Nash, Marks Fired

Kevin Durant reportedly is standing by his trade request but would reconsider his stance if the Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Kevin Durant trade demand stands unless Nash, Marks fired

Kevin Durant reportedly met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai last week. That meeting apparently did not go well for Tsai and the Nets.

Durant reiterated his trade request and told Tsai the team needs to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday.

Durant told Tsai he "does not have faith in the team’s direction," per Charania.

That's a bold demand for Durant, who first requested a trade from Brooklyn in late June.

While the Phoenix Suns were initially rumored to be his desired destination, the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors have emerged as "the most significant candidates" to acquire Durant, Charania reports.

Durant has four years remaining on his contract with no opt-outs, so the Nets don't have a business incentive to rush his trade. It's in their best interest to hold out for the best possible offer for Durant, regardless of whether that comes before the beginning of the season.

But Durant seemingly is trying to gain some leverage by giving Brooklyn an ultimatum: find a way to trade him or get rid of the general manager and head coach.

If the Nets take Durant's threat seriously, that could expedite a trade for the 12-time All-Star before the start of the season. We may find out in the coming weeks as Durant ratchets up the pressure on his current employer.

