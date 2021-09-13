Report: Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Emerge As ‘Potential Investors' in Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos could be looking for a new owner, and two of the most powerful celebrities in America reportedly are interested.

Jay-Z, the rapper, businessman and media mogul, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, have both "popped up" as potential new owners of the Broncos, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reported Monday.

Former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died in 2019, and the team has been run by a trust since 2013 when Bowlen stepped down because of Alzheimer's. Current team president and CEO Joe Ellis said last month that the team plans to have a "timely, responsible and orderly determination of ownership in 2022."

The Broncos are not currently for sale, and the franchise could stay within the Bowlen family's control, but Perez reports that "the family’s differences, combined with the purchase price — expected to be around $4 billion — will likely lead to a sale."

The $4 billion prize tag would set a professional sports record if it is reached. David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion in 2018, the most anyone has paid for a franchise. According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise at $6.5 billion.

If Bezos were to pursue the Broncos, it wouldn't be his first attempt to get into the NFL. He previously held talks for a 40% stake in the Washington Football Team as recently as this year. Bezos' net worth is listed at $200.9 billion (via Forbes), so he wouldn't need any partners to purchase the Broncos.

Jay-Z would likely need to form an ownership group to buy the franchise. Forbes lists his net worth at $1.4 billion. Jay-Z previously owned stake in the Brooklyn Nets before selling his share in order to form Roc Nation Sports, a sports management company that represents athletes across the world.