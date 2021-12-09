NFL

Report: Dalvin Cook Trending Toward Playing on Thursday Night Football

The Vikings running back missed Week 13 with a dislocated shoulder

By Max Molski

Dalvin Cook reportedly wants to give it a go when the Minnesota Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal Thursday Night Football contest.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back missed the Vikings’ last-second loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday due to a dislocated shoulder that was expected to sideline him for a couple of weeks. He returned to practice on Tuesday and was listed as questionable on Wednesday for the upcoming contest.

Now, barring any additional setbacks, Cook reportedly will suit up against the Steelers.

Cook has been an integral part of the Vikings’ offense this season when healthy. He has 773 rushing yards to go along with four rushing touchdowns and 202 receiving yards in nine games.

Thursday’s tilt has major playoff implications for both teams. The Vikings (5-7) enter the week as the No. 9 seed in the NFC, while the Steelers (6-5-1) also sit outside the playoff picture as the AFC’s No. 8 seed.

Following Thursday’s game, the Vikings’ next game is another primetime contest. They will head to Chicago for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Bears on Dec. 20.

