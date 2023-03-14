Matt Ryan

Report: Colts To Release Matt Ryan After One Season

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly set to release QB Matt Ryan after one season with the team

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are set to release quarterback Matt Ryan, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

The move comes after the four-time Pro Bowler spent one season with the club after being traded from the Atlanta Falcons last off season.

With the Colts, Ryan threw for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns and executed 13 interceptions. The team went 4-7-1 in the games the 37-year-old signal caller started in.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Whether Ryan actually decides to play or retire is unknown, but he is entitled to $12 million -- part of his contract with the Colts in 2023 -- no matter which way he decides to go.

Releasing Ryan and trading CB Stephon Gilmore will save the Colts $27.1 million in cap space for the season.

This article tagged under:

Matt Ryan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us