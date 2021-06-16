NBA

Report: Chris Paul Out Indefinitely, in COVID-19 Protocols

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Report: Chris Paul Out Indefinitely, in COVID-19 Protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Chris Paul has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, putting his availability for next week's Western Conference Finals in jeopardy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

It is not known whether Paul has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Players who are fully vaccinated -- meaning it's been at least two weeks since their last dose -- are able to return from protocols earlier if they do not show symptoms.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in their second-round playoff series and are awaiting the winner of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series. The Jazz and Clippers are tied at two games apiece going into Wednesday's Game 5, allowing more time for Paul to potentially be cleared before the Western Conference Finals begin.

Sports

24 mins ago

Wizards Part Ways With Coach Scott Brooks After Contract Expires

Coca-Cola 26 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Snub Wipes $4 Billion Off Coca-Cola's Market Value

Paul’s only trip to the conference finals was with the Houston Rockets in 2018 when they lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAbasketballChris Paul
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us