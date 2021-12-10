Report: Bulls to Sign Alfonzo McKinnie Via Hardship Exception

Report: Bulls to sign McKinnie via hardship exception originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are scheduled to practice on Friday in Miami.

They may need nametags.

According to a Tweet from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bulls will sign Alfonzo McKinnie via the latest hardship exception granted by the NBA in light of the Bulls currently having five players in the health and safety protocols.

The Bulls announced the signing of Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Johnson played with the Bulls during training camp.

McKinnie, who played locally at Marshall High School and has had stints with the Windy City Bulls, has averaged 4 points in 165 career NBA games with the Raptors, Warriors, Cavaliers and Lakers. The 6-foot-7-inch wing is currently averaging 24.1 points for the Mexico City franchise in the G League.

Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas and Derrick Jones Jr. all are currently in the league's health and safety protocols as the Bulls deal with an outbreak surrounding COVID-19.

