Remembering John Madden in Photos

Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85 according to the NFL. As a coach, he led his team to victory in the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. Madden provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades and is also the name behind the popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”
John Madden, tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, poses in July 1959. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.
In this Jan. 4, 1977, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, right, talks with coach John Madden in Oakland, Calif. Stabler, who led the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory and was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1974, died as a result of complications from colon cancer. He was 69. His family announced his death on Stabler’s Facebook page on Thursday, July 9, 2015.
Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden is carried from the field by his players after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 at Super Bowl Xl in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 9, 1977.
In this Dec. 21, 1974, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach John Madden holds the ball which was used to score the winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football playoff game in Oakland, Calif. With Madden are Otis Sistrunk (60) and Ron Smith (27). The Raiders won 28-26.
Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden shouts from the sidelines during the final minutes of play in the AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1975. The Steelers won the game, 16-10.
Coach John Madden (left) and owner Al Davis of the Oakland Raiders talk with newsmen and display the Super Bowl game trophy on Jan. 9, 1977 in Pasadena, California, after their team beat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14.
Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach, left, chats with Oakland Raiders’ coach John Madden and quarterback Ken Stabler during a reception prior to the annual Touchdown Club dinner in Washington, Jan. 29, 1977. Madden was named coach of the year and Stabler received the Hickok belt for “Professonal Athlete of the Year.” Staubach was the NFC player of the year.
Oakland Raiders’ head coach John Madden is all smiles after his team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 10-6 to win the Western Division Championship in Oakland, Calif., Dec. 15, 1969. Wide receiver Drew Buie (89) shares in the happiness. It was Madden’s first year as coach of the Raiders.
In this Aug. 25, 1975, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, center, and quarterback Ken Stabler watch the team’s NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland, Calif.