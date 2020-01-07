Red Stars Acquire Kealia Ohai From Houston

It’s been a busy offseason for the Chicago Red Stars, and the flurry of moves continued Monday as the team acquired forward Kealia Ohai from the Houston Dash.

Ohai, who has spent her entire career with Houston, scored a pair of goals in 23 appearances last season, but will now head to Chicago as the Red Stars look to build on the successes of their 2019 campaign.

Extremely excited to be a Red Star!! Can’t wait to get to work @chiredstarsPR pic.twitter.com/cPHaRUjeHD — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) January 6, 2020

In exchange, the Red Stars sent defender Katie Naughton and the 18th pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft to Houston. The Elk Grove Village-native appeared in 21 matches for the Red Stars last season, and has two goals in 82 NWSL games.

Ohai’s fiancée, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, posed for a photo wearing a Chicago Red Stars hoodie after the trade was completed:

The Red Stars have had a busy offseason, as the team said goodbye to forward Sam Kerr after the Australian-born scorer signed a deal with Chelsea. The club also acquired forward Makenzy Doniak from Utah Royals FC in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 College Draft.

Earlier this offseason, midfielder Brooke Elby announced her retirement after two seasons with the Red Stars.