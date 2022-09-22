Recapping the 2022 NBA offseason with signings, trades and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
It’s hard to believe, but the 2022-23 NBA season is almost here.
About three months has passed since the Golden State Warriors topped the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, which paved the way for a frantic offseason.
As the new campaign inches closer, here’s a refresher of the 2022 NBA offseason so you’re not confused when watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert share the floor with the Minnesota Timberwolves:
NBA stars who moved during the 2022 offseason
There weren’t many, especially with Kevin Durant staying with the Brooklyn Nets, but some big names in the NBA will be donning new jerseys in 2022:
Rudy Gobert: Jazz → Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz finally admitted the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert pairing wouldn’t bear fruit. Gobert was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a big haul, so now Karl-Anthony Towns has a star defensive-minded center to cover for his deficiencies on that end of the floor.
Donovan Mitchell: Jazz → Cavaliers
After trading Gobert, the Jazz moved Mitchell to Cleveland in a deal that brought back notable players in Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, among other pieces. It’s now a Mitchell-Darius Garland backcourt duo in The Land.
Dejounte Murray: Spurs → Hawks
The Spurs continued to embrace their rebuilding phase by shifting Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. The All-Star guard now joins Trae Young in the Atlanta backcourt to create a formidable two-way threat.
Jerami Grant: Pistons → Trail Blazers
The Pistons moved on from one of their better veterans to get younger assets. Portland is now Grant’s new home, so Damian Lillard finally has a All-Star caliber two-way forward alongside him.
Jalen Brunson: Mavericks → Knicks
Brunson got a bag in free agency after leaving the Dallas Mavericks for the New York Knicks. He’ll start with RJ Barrett in the backcourt as the Knicks look to make the postseason again following a drop in the standings last year.
Other notable NBA player movement
Patrick Beverley: Timberwolves → Jazz → Lakers
Malcolm Brogdon: Pacers → Celtics
Kevin Huerter: Hawks → Kings
Bruce Brown Jr.: Nets → Nuggets
Christian Wood: Rockets → Mavericks
Montrezl Harrell: Hornets → 76ers
Danny Green: 76ers → Grizzlies
Otto Porter Jr.: Warriors → Raptors
Juan-Toscano Anderson: Warriors → Lakers
Malik Monk: Lakers → Kings
De’Anthony Melton: Grizzlies → 76ers
P.J. Tucker: Heat → 76ers
JaVale McGee: Suns → Mavericks
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Wizards → Nuggets
Dennis Schroder: Rockets → Lakers
New NBA head coaches in 2022
Four teams brought in new head coaches ahead of the 2022-23 season:
Los Angeles Lakers: Hired Darvin Ham to replace Frank Vogel
Charlotte Hornets: Hired Steve Clifford to replace James Borrego
Sacramento Kings: Hired Mike Brown to replace Alvin Gentry
Utah Jazz: Hired Will Hardy to replace Quin Snyder
NBA rookies to watch for in 2022
Though 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren won’t play all season due to a foot injury, there are still plenty of rookies to keep an eye on. Keep an eye on these 10, in no particular order:
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans
- Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers
- Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers
- Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings
Notable NBA players who retired in 2022
These players announced their retirement over the offseason:
- Jamal Crawford
- Jeff Teague
- Chandler Parsons
Notable NBA players who are still free agents
Not every notable NBA player was signed over the summer. These names are still available in the market:
- LaMarcus Aldridge
- Carmelo Anthony
- Dwight Howard
- Blake Griffin
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Andre Iguodala
- Miles Bridges
- Nemanja Bjelica
- Jeremy Lamb
- DeAndre’ Bembry
- Avery Bradley
- Trevor Ariza