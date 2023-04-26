Protests for Disabled Rights Held in France Ahead of Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Angry about decades of unmet promises, people with disabilities protested Wednesday in France by showing how difficult and frustrating it is for them to travel alone by train into Paris, delivering a stinging rebuke of government inertia before the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the town of Melun on the outskirts of the French capital, Babou Sene, 31, had to get out of the wheelchair he uses and shuffle with help down and then up two flights of stairs to catch the 11:15 suburban train to Paris' Gare de Lyon, which connects to the only fully accessible Metro line in the future Olympic host city.

Other people with disabilities had to stay behind, continuing the protest with placards denouncing limited access to public services. Their electric-powered wheelchairs were too bulky to be carried to the Paris-bound train platform. Helpers carried Sene's smaller hand-pushed chair and assisted him on the stairs and navigating the gap between platform and train.

“It's frustrating, really frustrating, not being able to get around,” Sene said. “The feelings are of anger, frustration, revolt and resignation. Because in fact, despite the fights undertaken, the impression we have is that we're not listened to, despite all of our efforts.”

Sene works for APF France Handicap, which lobbies for disabled rights and organized the protest. It was among the groups invited to a national conference on disabilities that French President Emmanuel Macron was hosting later Wednesday.

Amid frustration over slow progress on disabled rights, another organization, Collectif Handicaps, an umbrella association of more than 50 campaign groups, said it would boycott the conference. Collectif Handicaps had asked for an opportunity to speak in front of Macron and said it was refused.

The group said it worries that fresh pledges of improved accessibility Macron was expected to make would fall short of what is needed.

Just getting to the conference at the presidential Elysee Palace is an ordeal for many of the people the event is focused on because of very limited accessibility on the Paris Metro and frequent frustrations for people with disabilities on the French capital's supposedly fully accessible buses.

This month, an arm of the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, found France in violation of a European treaty on social and economic rights, citing multiple failings in meeting the needs of adults and children with disabilities.

The looming deadlines of the July 26-Aug. 11, 2024, Olympics and Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics also risk highlighting how inaccessible France is, in contrast to advances in other rich countries.

For the Paris Games, France needs “to press on the accelerator” because “a catastrophic scenario is in the offing if we don’t," APF France Handicap President Pascale Ribes said, citing concerns about accessibility, hotel accommodations and other issues for spectators with disabilities.

Olympic organizers say the host city will “provide the best possible conditions for para-athletes and visitors with disabilities.” They say they’re aiming for “an obstacle-free experience for all,” with 100% of venues to be accessible for people with disabilities and all volunteers to be trained in serving their needs so as to “avoid users feeling that they have any kind of disability.”

But other Olympic cities have done better on improving accessibility in their subways. In Tokyo, more than 90% of the 758 subway and rail stations were already wheelchair-accessible when it hosted the Olympics in 2021.

At the Melun railway station, protesters' placards denounced difficulties navigating schools, housing, transport and other services. Sene's placard read: “When buildings aren't accessible, we can't access our rights.”

A sports fan, Sene has signed up as a candidate to work as an Olympic volunteer. He said he hopes the Paris Games "will serve as a take-off ramp for accessibility.”

Protesters said improvement works at the Melun station have been repeatedly pushed back and that difficulties there for people with mobility challenges are mirrored across the Paris region.

“There's a generation that's seen the trains go past and hasn't been able to get on board,” said Pascal Aubert, of APF France Handicap.

Salima Yenbou, a French member of the European Parliament, representing Macron's centrist party, rode the train with Sene to Paris and told him that his struggle to get on board is “like house arrest.”

“It's unacceptable,” she said.