MLB

Who Needs Umpires? Pirates, Orioles Keep Playing After Spring Training Game Ends

The Orioles and Pirates provided a glimpse of what baseball would look like without umpires

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who needs umpires? Pirates, Orioles keep playing after game ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While there are no extra innings in spring training, some fans still got to witness free baseball in Florida on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' home matchup against the Baltimore Orioles officially came to an end in the top of the ninth as Pittsburgh closed out a 7-4 Grapefruit League victory. 

Despite the game already being decided, both managers -- Baltimore's Brandon Hyde and Pittsburgh's Derek Shelton -- wanted to play the bottom of the ninth. There was one problem, though: the umpires wouldn't stick around at LECOM Park.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But that didn't cause the clubs to simply pack up and head home.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh played the extra half-inning without any umps. Orioles catcher Maverick Handley was given the task of calling balls and strikes. He didn't end up having to make any controversial strike-three calls, with all four Pirates batters putting the ball in the play.

Local

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023

What is a Runoff Election and What Will It Take to Force One?

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023

‘Quite Shocking:' Sluggish Turnout Surprising Officials in Chicago Municipal Elections

Who needs umpires?

Something like this has happened before in spring training, and recently. In 2021, Cleveland and San Francisco played the unofficial bottom of the ninth without any umps after the crew opted to leave.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBPittsburgh PiratesBaltimore OriolesSpring Training
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us