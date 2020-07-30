Phillies Cancel All Activity at Ballpark After Two Staffers Test Positive for COVID

Two Phillies staff members have now tested positive for coronavirus, and all activity at the Phillies' ballpark has been canceled "until further notice," the team said in a brief statement Thursday.

One staff member who tested positive is a member of the coaching staff. The other is a member of the home clubhouse staff.

No players have tested positive, the Phillies said.

The Phillies have been dealing with the fallout from an outbreak of coronavirus among the Miami Marlins, who they hosted for three games last weekend. As many as 18 Marlins have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation or change of Major League Baseball games scheduled for the Marlins, the Phillies and the Yankees.

The news has threatened not only the shortened MLB season, but pro sports in general, as baseball was one of the first major sports to return to play.

This is a developing story and will be updated.