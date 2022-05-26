Former Philadelphia Union Product Brenden Aaronson Joining Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson is heading to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old American midfielder is leaving FC Red Bull Salzburg of the Austrian Football Bundesliga in a transfer to Leeds United in England, the club announced on Thursday.

✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Brenden Aaronson, which will be completed on July 1st — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 26, 2022

The five-year deal will run until the summer of 2027. Though Leeds United did not disclose the transfer fee in their team statement, MLS insider Tom Bogert reported the deal is worth $30 million:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now official: Leeds United have signed USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg for $30m.



Aaronson was a long-term target for Leeds, first under Bielsa who wanted him in the winter. Now reunites with Marsch after 6 months together at Salzburg. https://t.co/HuHSq78Y3x pic.twitter.com/vUCYNcJO9O — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 26, 2022

Aaronson emerged from Philadelphia Union’s academy in 2018. He spent a year with Bethlehem Steel, the Union’s affiliate team, before making his first MLS appearance in 2019. He spent only one season with Philadelphia before RB Salzburg acquired him for $6 million.

He joins a Leeds side that just survived relegation on Championship Sunday. The deal would not have gone through if the Peacocks were relegated to the EFL Championship. Aaronson now joins Raphinha, Illan Meslier, Daniel James, Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk as some of the promising youngsters on the squad.

It’s a deal that marks an important milestone for U.S. men’s soccer. The reported $30 million transfer fee makes Aaronson the second-biggest American signing in Premier League history.

Of course, the top spot belongs to 23-year-old Christian Pulisic. Chelsea bought the young winger from German side Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for $73 million.

It is also the second-biggest signing ever for an American. It tops Sergino Dest’s $23.1 million transfer from AFC Ajax to FC Barcelona in 2020 and Weston McKinnie’s $22.5 million transfer from FC Schalke to Juventus F.C. in 2021.