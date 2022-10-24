Philadelphia Phillies 2022 World Series gear available now originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The showman took care of business on Sunday and just like that, the Philadelphia Phillies are the darling of Major League Baseball.

The Phillies have endeared themselves in the hearts of baseball fans around the country as they completed an unlikely run through the National League and punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time in over a decade. Standing between them and the franchise’s third championship are the dynnastic -- but highly divisive -- Houston Astros.

Phillies fans will have to wait until next Monday to host a Halloween showdown at Citizens Bank Park. Regardless of what happens in the first two games in Houston, expect the Philadelphia faithful to show up in droves.

With Game 1 four days away, here’s a look at where to get your Phillies gear.

Where can you buy Phillies World Series gear?

There is actually very little World Series gear available, with much of it being reserved for after a winner is determined.

In the meantime, Phillies fans can stock up on NLCS gear in anticipation of the World Series, courtesy of the MLB Shop and Fanatics, the league’s official e-commerce partner. Both of these websites include everything from hats to jerseys to gift boxes.

Brick and mortars like Dick’s Sporting Goods also sell League Championship gear and will be offering extended hours in the Philadelphia area.

What happens to World Series gear that isn’t used?

If you’ve ever watched the postseason of any sport, you likely noticed that the winning team almost immediately sporting hats and T-shirts declaring their victory. That’s because many leagues produce gear for either outcome, ready to hit the shelves as soon as a winner is declared.

MLB is no different with gear prepped for each stage of the playoffs. While the winning team is immediately decked out in championship regalia, somewhere nearby is a nearly identical stockpile of gear for the other team that will likely never see the light of day.

Rest assured, unused gear doesn’t go to waste. Many of the leagues partner with distribution companies to send the losing team’s gear around the world.

This is particularly helpful for one-off championships like the Super Bowl, where the league and production companies don’t have the luxury of a series to see how things play out.

However, it isn’t always a flawless process. Take the 2003 Chicago Cubs, who lost the NLCS in seven games to the Florida Marlins. It was later revealed that waiting for the lovable losers in their locker room at Wrigley Field were World Series hats.

