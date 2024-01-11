The New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, ending the six-time Super Bowl champion's 24-year tenure with the team, according to multiple reports.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed in a social post Thursday morning that the Patriots are "moving on" from Belichick.

"This was the expectation, and it came as little surprise to those in the organization that it took a few days for the untangling."

The Patriots are moving on from Bill Belichick after a 24-year partnership. This was the expectation, and it came as little surprise to those in the organization that it took a few days for the untangling.



The team will now embark on its first head-coaching search since 2000. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 11, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick are scheduled to address the media at 12 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Stadium, according to a team spokesman.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter were first to report the news of Belichick's departure, citing league sources.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @MikeReiss. pic.twitter.com/IcibaPpA4S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Chad Graff quickly chimed in as well.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Patriots are moving on and so is the greatest coach of all time.



Bill Belichick won’t be New England’s coach in 2024, per me and @TomPelissero, as his celebrated 24-year tenure, one that included 6 Super Bowl wins, is over. A new era awaits. pic.twitter.com/QRqfe2lkHh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

Schefter said Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo "projects to be a — if not the — leading candidate for the job." He also cited league sources saying that Belichick wants to keep coaching and is expected to draw interest from some of the other NFL teams with vacancies.

Bill Belichick will want to continue coaching and is expected to draw interest from at least some of the other seven NFL teams that currently have head coach vacancies, quite possibly the Atlanta Falcons, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran first reported in mid-December that after the Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, ownership had made the decision to part ways with Belichick after the season.

Speaking Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition, Curran offered an update into the Krafts' mindset in light of Belichick's end-of-season press conference Monday morning and the Tennessee Titans' firing of head coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday.

"I think they're very methodical in the way they do things, and the fact that Mike Vrabel has kind of cannonballed into the coaching pool here, I don't know if that would necessarily cause them to alter the course of what they're planning to do," Curran said of Patriots ownership.

"So, to me, we reported a month ago that a decision had been made and the Patriots would be parting ways with Bill Belichick. That remains what I believe will happen this week (or) in the near future at least. And I believe that they will stay on the course with Jerod Mayo as the next head coach."

In his season-ending press conference on Monday morning, the 71-year-old Belichick had said he was open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remained with the team. He also made a point of saying he was still under contract.

“I'm for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” he said. “I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can. So that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

When he was asked if he wants to stick around to fix the team's problems, the coach reiterated that he's going to do everything he can to help the team.

"That's what I've always done. Never been any different for my career. I learned that from my dad growing up. That's not going to change."

But ultimately, the decision was up to Kraft and his son, team president Jonathan Kraft. Graff reported that Kraft and Belichick "met multiple times and it was all very cordial and professional," but they chose to go in different directions.

The Patriots lost their final game of the season to the Jets on Sunday by a 17-3 score, ending a 15-game winning streak against New York.

The Patriots’ 4-13 record was the worst in Belichick’s 29-year NFL coaching career. Sunday’s loss also marked the 178th of Belichick’s career, including the playoffs, tying him with Tom Landry for the most ever. It also ties the record of 165 regular-season losses held by Jeff Fisher and Dan Reeves.

The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, and the speculation has been that they might select a quarterback given the uneven performance of 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe this season.