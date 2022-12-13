Patriots' DeVante Parker Puts NFL on Blast for Handling of Head Injury

Patriots WR DeVante Parker puts NFL on blast for handling of head injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker is not happy with the NFL, and it's hard to blame him.

Parker's head crashed against the ground early in the first quarter of his team's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at State Farm Stadium.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The veteran wideout got up but was a bit wobbly and didn't really seem to know what was going on. Despite the obvious difficulty he was experiencing, the NFL's concussion spotters did not remove him from the game.

Patriots wideout Nelson Agholor realized that Parker couldn't stand up straight and tried to get the officials to stop the game before the next snap, but the referees only halted the action because the Cardinals challenged the previous play. The Patriots announced in the second quarter that Parker would not return to the game because of a head injury.

Parker put the league on blast Tuesday afternoon with a post on Instagram. He also gave a shoutout to Agholor for having his back.

"Get on yalls f***** job @NFL," he wrote. "Thankful my brother was aware of the situation @nelsonagholor_15"

The league and NFLPA are reviewing how the situation with Parker was handled, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's unknown at this time if Parker will be able to play Sunday when the Patriots take on the Raiders in Las Vegas. Either way, his situation Monday night was a clear failure by the league and its medical personnel.