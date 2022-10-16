Patriots' Bailey Zappe Becomes First NFL Rookie QB to Achieve This Feat

Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams.

After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week in his first career NFL start, the rookie quarterback played even better in Sunday's 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 6.

Zappe completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also spread the ball around pretty well, with five players tallying four or more receptions.

He also made history by becoming the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era (1967 to the present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups

There is only one rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to win and post a 100+ Passer Rating in each of his first two starts



Zappe earned a QB rating of 100 versus the Lions and 118.4 against the Browns. He also tallied a 107.4 QB rating against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 after he took over for an injured Brian Hoyer in the first quarter.

Even though Zappe has played quite well over the last three weeks, it's unknown if he'll continue to start games for the Patriots. Mac Jones continues to make progress with his ankle injury, and it's possible he could be ready to return for New England's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears next Monday. Jones injured his ankle in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and hasn't played since.

Should the Patriots keep Zappe as the starter as long as the team keeps winning, or does Jones deserve to get his job back as soon as he's healthy? It's a discussion worth having, especially after Zappe played at such a high level Sunday in Cleveland.