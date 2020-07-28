Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes Becoming Part Owner of Kansas City Royals

Under a shower of confetti, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves to cheering fans during a parade in the team's honor at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 2, 2020.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images (File)

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

“I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do.”

Mahomes' decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

