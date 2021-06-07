Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa Move Up Ryder Cup Standings After Memorial Playoff

While there wasn’t a change in the top six players in the Ryder Cup standings for the United States squad, one player really helped his chances with his victory in the Memorial at Muirfield Village over the weekend.

Patrick Cantlay, who knocked off Collin Morikawa in a sudden-playoff to capture his second career title in the event, jumped up six spots in this week’s Ryder Cup standings, putting himself in eighth place with 9,809.73 points.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cantlay is now less than 2,000 points behind Xander Schauffele, who owns the sixth and final automatic berth spot in the rankings.

Morikawa, who won a PGA TOUR event at Muirfield last year and came achingly close to capturing the Memorial on Sunday, leapfrogged Brooks Koepka in the standings, and is now in fourth place, less than 500 points behind Justin Thomas.

Dustin Johnson retained his spot atop the rankings, with Bryson DeChambeau currently in second. Thomas, Morkiawa, Koepka and Schauffele round out the top six.

The top six finishers in Ryder Cup points will automatically qualify for the 2021 event at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The remaining six spots on the American team will be filled by captain’s picks, which will be submitted by captain Steve Stricker in the lead-up to the event.

Patrick Reed remains in seventh place in this week’s rankings, with Cantlay, Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth rounding out the top 10.

Scottie Scheffler moved up two spots into the number 14 position, while Max Homa also moved up two spots and is now in 18th place. Jason Kokrak, who won last week’s event at Colonial, dropped two spots to 15.

On the European side, Jon Rahm remains in the top spot despite his withdrawal from the Memorial after a positive COVID test Saturday. England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrell Hatton are close behind, with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger rounding out the top five.

The PGA TOUR will next head to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open. The US Open, set to be played at Torrey Pines in San Diego, will take place the following week.