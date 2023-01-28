Patrick Beverley T'd Up for Showing Ref Camera After LeBron James No-Call

Patrick Beverley T'd up for showing ref camera after no-call on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The officials in Saturday night's Celtics versus Lakers showdown missed a clear foul late -- and Patrick Beverley went to hilariously ridiculous lengths to make sure they knew about it.

With the score tied in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at TD Garden, LeBron James failed to convert a potential game-winning layup, and he absolutely lost it after time expired without a shooting foul being called.

LeBron was not happy after this play to win the game. pic.twitter.com/FNMPBQTHox — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2023

Replay of the layup attempt shows why James had a meltdown, though, as Jayson Tatum clearly made contact with James' left arm.

Shortly after the game ended, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the NBA had already determined that a foul should have been called.

The NBA has already determined in its postgame review that the officials got the call wrong on the Lakers’ last possession of the 4th Q and a Jayson Tatum should have been called for a shooting foul on LeBron James, league sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 29, 2023

While James wasn't T'd up for his theatrics following the no-call, one of his teammates was.

Ahead of the overtime period, Beverley brought a camera over to veteran ref Eric Lewis, presumably showing him a photo of the missed call.

Patrick Beverley is just different man 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/oi8RazaXcN — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) January 29, 2023

The move unsurprisingly landed Beverley a technical foul, allowing the Celtics to take a one-point lead before OT even tipped off. Boston wouldn't trail the rest of the night en route to a wild 125-121 win.

At one point on Saturday, Beverley looked like he would be the hero. The veteran guard threw down an emphatic go-ahead put-back dunk inside the final 20 seconds of regulation.

But a few possessions later, Beverley committed a horrible, unnecessary foul on Jaylen Brown that led to a game-tying three-point play in the waning seconds.