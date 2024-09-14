Luke Altmyer threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, both to Pat Bryant, to lead Illinois to a 30-9 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Bryant had seven catches for 102 yards and Zakhari Franklin caught five passes for 66 yards.

Josh McCray ran for 54 yards on eight carries and Ca’Lil Valentine had 53 yards on five rushes for the Illini (3-0), who have won three straight games to start the season for the first time since 2011.

Texas A&M transfer Ethan Moczulski kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Illini a 13-6 lead.

Altmyer and Bryant hooked up on a 20-yard TD pass to begin the second half. Bryant wriggled free from four would-be Central Michigan tacklers on his way to the end zone.

Bryant was wide open in the end zone when Altmyer hit him with an 11-yard TD pass in the first quarter.

David Alano, the other half of Illinois’ placekicking tandem along with Moczulski, made a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 34-yarder in the third.

Tristan Mattson kicked 32- and 29-yard field goals in the first half and a 25-yarder in the fourth for Central Michigan (1-2). The first field goal came after a 9-yard TD run by Marion Lukes was called back because of a holding penalty.

Central Michigan QB Joe Labas was 12 of 25 for 125 yards.

The takeaway

Illinois: After Illinois’ victory over then-No. 19 Kansas last week lost some of its luster Friday when the Jayhawks were upset 23-20 at home by UNLV, the Illini struggled at times against Central Michigan and had 10 penalties for 81 yards. That can’t happen when Illinois hits the road the next two weeks to play Nebraska and No. 8 Penn State.

Central Michigan: Six turnovers were the Chippewas’ undoing in a lopsided loss last week to Florida International. Of the 52 points Central Michigan allowed, 39 came off turnovers. The Chippewas had just one turnover against Illinois, the third interception of the season by Illinois’ Xavier Scott, and it didn’t lead to any points. That’s the biggest positive Central Michigan can take from the game.

Up next

Illinois: At Nebraska on Friday night.

Central Michigan: Hosts Ball State on Saturday.