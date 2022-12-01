Paris Summer Olympics 2024 Tickets Available Now

This year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently underway, but fans are already turning their attention toward the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Tickets for the Paris Olympics were made available for purchase on Thursday and this time around, sales feature a new approach this time. The tickets will be sold through a single platform worldwide and will not be made available through third-party resellers.

Fans have the opportunity to enter into a global draw where they will be able to pick what they want to see within a specific sales window -- this phase will be open for applications through Jan. 31, 2023, on the official ticketing website. Three million tickets will be made available during this phase of ticket sales, representing about 80% of the tickets sold to the public, the remaining 20% of tickets will be sold through On Location, the official hospitality supplier of Paris 2024, and to Paris 2024 stakeholders.

If you are selected in the first phase, you will be able to create and purchase your three-session Olympic Games ticket packs from all the sports available. One can select up to six tickets for each session and a maximum of 30 tickets will be allowed per account.

In the second phase, which will begin in March 2023 and until the end of April, fans will be able to participate in the registration period for the draw for the sale of single tickets.

“We really wish to make Paris 2024 the first ‘Games Wide Open’, and we are fully dedicated to bringing this concept to life,” said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024. “We are so looking forward to the prospect of Paris sharing its iconic locations and venues with fans, in order for them to feel the emotion and magical atmosphere that full stadiums will provide. It is not just the athletes who are getting ready for the Games, it’s the spectators too, and their journey starts now.”

How much will the Paris 2024 tickets cost?

One million tickets will be priced starting at €24 ($25), the starting price for a Make Your Games pack of three sessions is €72 ($75) and almost half of the tickets available to the general public are priced at €50 ($52) or less.

Will there be Paris 2024 tickets for persons with a disability?

Tickets for persons with a disability will be available for purchase on the official ticketing website during each Olympic sales phase.