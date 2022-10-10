Matt Rhule

Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start to 2022 NFL Season

Carolina lost 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, an uninspiring defeat that left owner David Tepper with no choice but to relieve Rhule of his duties

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule five games into the 2022 NFL season, according to multiple reports.

The team also parted ways with defensive coordinator Phil Snow a few hours after Rhule was let go Monday, Oct. 10.

The Panthers have started out 1-4 under Rhule this season, with a pair of consecutive home losses to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 and to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-15 loss to the 49ers in Week 5 was especially ugly and uninspiring. The Panthers never led in the game and were held to less than five yards per play for the second straight week.

The home losses, along with two five-win seasons in 2020 and 2021, sealed the former Baylor and Temple coach’s fate in the NFL.

Carolina will go with Steve Wilks as interim head coach. Wilks, the team’s defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

The Panthers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium.

