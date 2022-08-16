Padres Replace Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway With Juan Soto Shirt

The San Diego Padres have tweaked their promotional schedule in the wake of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s PED suspension.

San Diego's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Sept. 7 was originally slated to be a Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night, but now the Padres will be giving away Juan Soto City Connect shirts instead.

The team announced the giveaway change on Tuesday.

The Juan Soto City Connect Shirt giveaway takes the place of the originally scheduled bobblehead giveaway on September 7. If you already have tickets for 9/7 and are one of the first 35,000 fans to enter @PetcoPark, you will receive the new giveaway item. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2022

The first 35,000 fans in attendance at Petco Park will receive the free Soto shirt.

This comes just days after Tatis was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. Tatis tested positive for the anabolic steroid Clostebol. The Padres star said he "inadvertently took a medication" that contained Clostebol to treat ringworm.

Tatis was nearing his return to the Padres from a wrist injury suffered in a motorcycle accident that sidelined him all season, but now he won't be eligible to return until sometime in the 2023 campaign. The Dominican shortstop is also barred from playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Some Padres players were critical of Tatis following his suspension. The Padres, who made all-in moves for Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader at the trade deadline, are chasing the franchise's first ever World Series title.