Packers, Aaron Rodgers Working on Deal to Keep QB in Green Bay

Report: Packers, Rodgers working on new deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Packers are reportedly working on a deal to keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. According to Ian Rapoport, the team is working on a short-term deal for Rodgers, should he decide to stay with the team.

Per Rapoport’s report, the deal would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL, on a per-year basis. Of course, Rodgers could still decide to retire, or request a trade. Rodgers hasn’t made his intentions known yet, but last week Dianna Russini reported that a decision is coming soon.

As things currently stand, the Packers are nearly $29 million over the cap, according to Spotrac. That’s without Davante Adams on the books, too. If the Packers want to fit new deals for both Adams and Rodgers under the cap, they’ll obviously have some creative accounting work ahead of them. They might have to cut some veteran players, too. But last week, GM Brian Gutekunst said he was “very confident” the team would find a way to make it work.

Right now, Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player on a total contract basis, and annual average value basis. He signed a ten-year, $450,000 deal in 2020.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.