Olympic alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has become the most successful ski racer in Alpine World Cup history.

Shiffrin has supplanted former American World Cup alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and set a World Cup record of 88 victories, a title previously held by Vonn with 82 total victories. But now, there may be one more title that she could add to her name in the near future: “Best skier ever.”

Last December, Vonn -- Shiffrin's friend and mentor -- predicted that Shiffrin would in fact beat her record and become “the best skier” to ever live.

“She will break my record of World Cup wins very quickly and will become the greatest skier in history,” Vonn added.

Well, so said so done. Shiffrin now holds the fifth spot for most individual World Cup victories in skiing.

“That definitely is very meaningful,” Shiffrin said about Vonn's high praise.

This comes just one year after one of the most challenging seasons for the 28-year-old Olympian, who suffered a series of crashes during the 2022 Winter Games.

Shiffrin shared that her father’s passing in 2020 led to “issues with her memory,” which contributed heavily to the difficulties she faced on the slopes.

“After my dad passed … I couldn’t remember where I was going … where I was skiing on the mountain,” she added.

But now, Shiffrin is looking ahead and giving fans an inside look into her life on – and off – the slopes in her new Youtube docuseries “Moving Right Along.”

With arguably Shiffrin’s best World Cup season behind her, fans are excited for what the future holds.