Odds for 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Win Totals

The NBA regular season is roughly three months away and records are already starting to take shape, according to Vegas.

PointsBet, NBC’s official sports betting partner, released an initial odds list for NBA regular season win count and the Boston Celtics have to be pleased. The 2022 NBA runner-ups posted 51 regular season wins last season and are now predicted to win 55.5 games this upcoming season.

PointsBet is yet to release odds for the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz. This is likely due to pending trade developments, such as the landing destination of the Nets’ Kevin Durant, that could drastically change a team’s outlook.

The incomplete odds list for regular season outright wins is below:

What NBA teams are projected to win the most regular season games in the 2022-23 season?

The seven teams projected to win 50 or more games this upcoming season are the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics lead the pack with 55.5 games and will be looking to redeem their recent Finals performance as favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

What NBA teams are projected to win the fewest regular season games in the 2022-23 season?

At the bottom of the odds board is the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets. All six teams are projected to finish with less than 30 regular season wins.

