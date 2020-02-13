Obama Coming to Chicago for All-Star Game, Hosting Event With 3 of NBA’s Biggest Stars

Former President Barack Obama will be hosting a roundtable discussion with several NBA players this weekend as the NBA All-Star Game takes over the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports Obama is scheduled to host a "fireside chat" with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Love and Chris Paul Saturday.

With the NBA All-Star weekend nearly here, there are plenty of big moments planned. But first up for many current and former players was a stop at Lurie Children’s Hospital to spend some quality time with patients.

Obama won't be the only hometown celebrity returning for this year's All-Star weekend.

City native and one of the biggest names in the game Anthony Davis is in Sunday’s match, Patrick Beverley of the Clippers is in Saturday’s skills competition, and Miami’s Kendrick Nunn is in Friday’s Rising Stars game. Much of the entertainment the NBA is showcasing over the course of the weekend is also from Chicago: Jennifer Hudson was booked this week to perform a pre-All-Star game tribute to Kobe Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash that took the former NBA player's life; Chance the Rapper and Common will play big roles throughout the weekend as well; Queen Latifah is performing during All-Star Saturday.

The 38th NBA All-Star Game was played on February 7, 1988, at Chicago Stadium in Chicago. The Eastern Conference team won the game 138-133 and Michael Jordan was named the game's MVP.