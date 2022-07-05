Oakland

4 People Inside Oakland Coliseum Hit by Apparent July Fourth Celebratory Gunfire

The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Oakland A's and police said

By NBC Bay Area staff

Four people inside the Oakland Coliseum were hit by bullet fragments from apparent celebratory gunfire taking place outside the stadium on the Fourth of July, the A's and police said Tuesday.

The four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the team and police.

Officers were informed of a possible shooting victim inside the stadium following the team's postgame fireworks show, police and the team said.

During their investigation, officers found three fans that had been struck by bullet fragments from supposed celebratory gunfire happening across the city, according to the team and police. A fourth victim later showed up at a local hospital.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

"OPD will continue working closely with the Oakland A’s Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A’s games at the Coliseum," the team and police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-238-3426.

