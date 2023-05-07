NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Appears to Elbow Suns Owner in Game 4

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident

By Sanjesh Singh

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic appears to elbow Suns owner in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns had quite the heated moment.

With 2:36 to go late in the second quarter, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic went to the sideline to collect the ball to start an inbounds pass, but simultaneously appeared to elbow a fan in possession of the ball.

The fan in question? Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Jokic attempted to grab the ball from Ishbia but ended up sending it a few rows back to another fan. Then, his left elbow caught Ishbia's chin/upper-chest area, which saw him fall to the floor. Jokic received a technical foul for the incident.

Ishbia completed his purchase of the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury from former owner Robert Sarver in February of 2023, which came at a valuation of $4 billion.

Sports

English Premier League 4 hours ago

Crystal Palace to Ban Fan After Alleged Racial Abuse of Son Heung-min

4 hours ago

Chicago White Sox Beat Cincinnati Reds 17-4, Score 11 Runs in 2nd Inning

Jokic had 24 points, three assists and one rebound in 19 first-half minutes as Denver trailed 63-61.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAPhoenix SunsDenver Nuggets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us