Novak Djokovic Secures Spot in Australian Open Fourth Round

Serbian Novak Djokovic advanced into the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open after a dominant performance over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at Rod Laver Arena.

By Julia Elbaba

Novak Djokovic booked himself a spot into the 2023 Australian Open fourth round in a late night victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night.

The Serbian world No. 5 battled past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become one match closer to claiming his 10th Australian Open singles title.

It wasn't a straightforward win for the 35-year-old who continues to struggle with a hamstring injury on court.

"I didn't know how i was going to feel physicially.. it was kind of going up and down

More to come...

