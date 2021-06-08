wisconsin

Notre Dame-Wisconsin Game at Lambeau Rescheduled for 2026

The Notre Dame-Wisconsin matchup at Lambeau Field that was scrapped last year because of the pandemic has been rescheduled for Sept. 5, 2026.

The teams had scheduled neutral-site matchups at Lambeau Field last year and this year at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Soldier Field game will be played on Sept. 25.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

That will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and Wisconsin since a three-game series from 1962-64. Wisconsin went 2-1 in those matchups, but Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-6-2.

Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Refugee Team of 29 Athletes Picked for Tokyo Olympics

9 hours ago

Cubs Observations: Adbert Alzolay Battles Blister in Loss to Padres

The last college football game at Lambeau Field was Wisconsin’s 16-14 victory over LSU on Sept. 3, 2016. Notre Dame has never played there.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wisconsinSoldier FieldNotre DameLambeau Field
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us