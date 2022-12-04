Notre Dame Will Head to Gator Bowl for Showdown With South Carolina

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had some ups and downs under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, and they will be rewarded with a bowl game berth against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Irish, who lost their first two games of the season before winning eight of their final 10 contests, will take on South Carolina in the 2022 Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will air on ABC.

After a tough start to the season with back-to-back losses to Marshall and Ohio State, the Irish won eight of their last 10. They picked up wins over BYU, Syracuse and Clemson, but fell in their season finale against USC at the LA Coliseum.

South Carolina meanwhile had about as good a finish as they possibly could, beating Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks to dash both teams’ playoff chances.

Notre Dame has had mixed results in recent bowl games, losing the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State last year and the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff against Alabama the season prior. They did beat Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl in 2019.

They last appeared in the Gator Bowl in 2003, losing to North Carolina State.