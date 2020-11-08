Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame Moves to No. 2 Spot in New AP Top 25 Rankings After Win vs. Clemson

After their big win over formerly top-ranked Clemson on Saturday, Notre Dame has jumped up to the No. 2 spot in this week’s Associated Press college football poll.

The Fighting Irish, who went into Saturday’s game ranked No. 4 in the country, scored a 47-40 victory in double-overtime over the Tigers in South Bend, giving them a signature victory as they try to get back into the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day.

Quarterback Ian Book threw for 310 yards and a touchdown, and Kyren Williams rushed for 140 yards and scored three times as Notre Dame knocked off Clemson in the double-overtime thriller.

Clemson dropped to the No. 4 ranking after their loss. Alabama, who was idle this week, received 59 of 62 first place votes and jumped into the top spot in the rankings, while Ohio State, who beat Rutgers, remained in the No. 3 spot.

Texas A&M moved up to No. 5 in the rankings.

The Irish will hit the road for their next two games, and will be away from South Bend for three of their final four games of the season. They’ll take on Boston College next Saturday, then will head to Chapel Hill to square off against North Carolina.

Notre Dame will wrap up the season with games against Syracuse and Wake Forest as they look to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

This article tagged under:

Notre Dame FootballAP Top 25Clemson Tigers
