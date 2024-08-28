Notre Dame

Notre Dame football schedule includes Texas A&M in tough opener

By NBC Chicago Staff

Notre Dame is aiming to get back into the College Football Playoff this season, but the Fighting Irish are going to face a tough road to get there thanks to their 2024 schedule.

The Irish will kick off their season with a road matchup against No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday, followed by their home opener against Northern Illinois on Sept. 7.

Notre Dame will face at least two other ranked teams this season, with a home matchup against Florida State and a season-ending road trip to USC to take on the Trojans.

Here is their full schedule.

Aug. 31: at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. ABC

Sept. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. NBC

Sept. 14: at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CBS

Sept. 21: vs. Miami (OH), 2:30 p.m. NBC

Sept. 28: vs. Louisville, 2:30 p.m. Peacock

Oct. 12: vs. Stanford, 2:30 p.m. NBC

Oct. 19: vs. Georgia Tech (at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium), TBD

Oct. 26: vs. Navy (at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium), TBD

Nov. 9: vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m. NBC

Nov. 16: vs. Virginia, 2:30 p.m. NBC

Nov. 23: vs. Army (at Yankee Stadium), 6 p.m. NBC

Nov. 30: at USC, TBD

